Brandon King shines as West Indies captures series against Netherlands by 2-0

Nicholas Pooran captured his first-ever series as full-time white-ball captain for West Indies as the side clinched a five-wicket win over Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Thursday.

The day was extremely memorable for the Windies as they outplayed the Dutch in every department. With this win, they have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with one more match to go.

Opting to bat first, Netherlands was off to a really great start. Openers Vikramjit Singh (46) and Max O'Dowd (51) stitched a 101-run partnership which was broken by spinner Hayden Walsh by dismissing Singh.

Next up, it was wicketkeeper batter Scott Edwards. He emerged as the top-scorer with 68 off 89, a knock that consisted of only one four. Other batters failed to play well against the mix of spin and pace by the Windies. He was the last one to get dismissed in the third ball of the 49th over by medium-pacer Anderson Phillip. With this, the Dutch had bundled for 214.

Spinner Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking 4/39 in his quota of 10 overs. Pacer Alzarri Joseph took 2/30 while Phillip, Walsh and Nkrumah Bonner got one wicket each.

Chasing 215, West Indies had a nightmarish first half of their innings. Half of their side was back in the pavillion for 99. Shai Hope (18), the hero of the previous match had failed. Shamarh Brooks (6), Bonner (15) and Nicholas Pooran (10) and Kyle Mayers (22) could not withstand the unexpected onslaught by the Dutch bowling, with Bas De Leede leading it from the front.

But middle-order batters had other plans, Brandon King and Keacy Carty started to rebuild things for West Indies. Both played entertaining knocks for their side and formed a 118-run stand that took their team to win. King finished off with 91* off 90 with nine fours and three sixes and continued his good run in the series. While on the other hand, Carty played a valuable knock of 43* off 66.

Leede was the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch, taking 2/46. Logan Van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad also got a scalp each.

Brandon King was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for his 91*.

