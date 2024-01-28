Brian Lara, Carl Hooper in Tears After West Indies Win Historic Brisbane Test Against Australia (Watch Videos)

West Indies secured a historic win against Australia at Brisbane on Sunday (January 28), clinching the second match by 8 runs to draw the 2-match series 1-1. The West Indies bowled out the Aussies for 207, becoming the first team to win a day-night Test against Australia, courtesy of Shamar Joseph's brilliant 7 for 68 in the final innings at the Gabba.

Joseph fittingly finished off the match by bowling the off-stump of Josh Hazlewood late on Day 4, sparking massive celebrations in the West Indies camp. Meanwhile, cricket legends couldn't hold back their tears, with former West Indies cricketer Carl Hooper and former West Indies captain Brian Lara getting emotional.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Lara is seen hugging co-commentator Adam Gilchrist and shedding tears in the commentary box as the entire team ran after Joseph. Additionally, another viral video shows Carl Hooper crying while keeping his hands on his head in the West Indies dressing room, with commentary acknowledging the team's monumental performance.

Carl Hooper in the dressing room couldn't control his tears.



Daren Sammy also celebrated West Indies' test victory against Australia in Brisbane, taking to X to express his feelings, tweeting, "Are you not entertained?"

