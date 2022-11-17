Brian Lara part of 3-member group to review West Indies' T20 WC performance

A three-member group of independent professionals featuring legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has been named by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to conduct a comprehensive review of the early exit by the West Indies Men's team from the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

CWI on Wednesday announced that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Review Group will undertake a holistic assessment of all aspects of the team's preparation and performance at the global tournament.

The three members are: Brian Lara, the West Indies batting legend and current IPL T20 Head Coach; international cricket coach, South African Mickey Arthur; and Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., a High Court Judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court; who will serve as Chair of the Group who have already begun their work.

In the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, the two-time champions were eliminated in the first round itself after shocking losses to Scotland and Ireland. They could only register one win against Zimbabwe.

The losses caused great disappointment and frustration among all West Indies cricket stakeholders.

The three-member panel will submit a report to the CWI Board of Directors, with relevant insight and clear recommendations. It is also intended that this review will establish a process and template for future performance reviews. The Terms of Reference (TOR) will be published.

In commenting on the appointments, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement by the board, "CWI is fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and totally independent panel agree to serve West Indies Cricket under challenging circumstances. I am especially grateful for their commitment to lend some of their valuable time to this important review project."

"It is vital that players, coaches, administrators, and all of us who love West Indies cricket, recognize that creating a sustainable learning culture, throughout the organization, is a prerequisite for player growth and team improvement. Emotion-based and knee-jerk type decisions have failed CWI repeatedly in the past. I am confident that this independent World Cup review process will produce findings and learnings that should be of great benefit to our cricket system going forward," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor