“They Are Playing for Themselves'': Ex-Coach Exposes Pakistan Team's Internal Friction

Former team director of Pakistan Mickey Arthur has pointed out that the team's instability has resulted in players solely focusing on securing their spots in the squad rather than team performance. Furthermore, there has been a notable restructuring within the team, including changes in the coaching staff and new captain appointments, indicating a substantial overhaul in the team's structure.

"When there's security within the environment, Pakistan is very good. When there's that insecurity, players start playing for themselves instead of the team because they're thinking of the next tour, and the next contract. That's a dangerous place to be in, and that's kind of where Pakistan cricket is now. And that's something that's very disappointing and sad for me," Arthur said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

Mickey Arthur, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket through various coaching roles, has emphasized the deficiencies in the team's setup, particularly in terms of fostering and developing promising talent."There's a massive amount of talent there, There are some world-class players, not just talented players. They're not given the support structure that they need to flourish," he added.He steered Pakistan to a memorable victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the team experienced significant success in Test and T20I rankings under his leadership."I still follow Pakistan cricket and I'll always follow it. But the vigour and thirst and passion I have for Pakistan cricket waned a little bit after that. To be brutally honest, I think Pakistan cricket is in a very disappointing place," the veteran coach concluded.