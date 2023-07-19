Sunrisers Hyderabad to sack Brian Lara, as coach after poor show in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last in the Indian Premier League 2023, are likely to sack Brian Lara from the head coach’s position. While the franchise and Lara have not officially addressed the issue, as per a Cricbuzz report, the cricket legend may be parting ways with the Hyderabad side due to the franchise's dissatisfaction with his coaching style. SRH haven't won the Indian Premier League title since their maiden triumph in 2016 under David Warner. Since then, the franchise has struggled to show the same consistency and have only reached the play-offs thrice and were runners-up in 2018.

The team suffered three league stage exits in succession in the past three years. SRH finished at rock bottom with just 4 wins or 8 points last year. SRH had brought in India batter Mayank Agarwal to boost their top order, and Harry Brook to end their middle order woes but the duo had a disappointing season. Lara, who was the team's strategic advisor and batting coach in 2022, has replaced Australian Tom Moody as head coach, which could give the West Indian legend more room to experiment with the batting order. However, the yeam failed miserably. The orange army also had a story bowling attack, apart from the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team had Umran Malik, Jansen, T. Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi in the mix. Not to forget Afghanistan's left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is was in the reserves. The likes of Anmolpreet, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh and Samrath Vyas don't have the experience of top-level cricket and the franchise is likely to release a number of players in the upcoming auction.

