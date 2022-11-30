Brownlie named New Zealand Women's batting coach; Howard joins as spin bowling coach

Christchurch, Nov 30 Former New Zealand men's cricketer Dean Brownlie has been named as the new batting coach of the women's team. The White Ferns have also got Craig Howard on board as their spin bowling coach.

Brownlie, who retired from his playing career at the end of the 2019/20 season with 14 Tests, 16 ODIs and five T20Is for the Blackcaps, joins the New Zealand women's coaching staff following a stint with Northern Districts Cricket as their Network coach.

He brings previous international coaching experience to the role having joined the senior men's coaching group as batting coach for last summer's home series against the Netherlands, and more recently, being a member of coaching staff for the Men's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

"This batting group has a mix of world-class players and exciting young players coming through as well, so there's a unique playing dynamic that I hope to add value to. I've been fortunate to experience cricket all around the world in different conditions, and I want to be able to share my knowledge of the game to help take this batting group to the next level."

"There's some really experienced players in this group that know their game really well and will require support when needed, and there's younger players who are just starting out on their international cricket journey who I can provide a bit more guidance with, so it's individual with how I will contribute."

"It's an exciting time for the side with a T20 World Cup on the horizon. We've seen recently how much the country jumps on the back of good performances at World Cups, so we want to perform well in South Africa, and that starts by planning and performing well in the upcoming series against Bangladesh," said Brownlie on his appointment in an NZC statement.

Howard, a former first-class cricketer for Victoria, was involved in New Zealand women's recent tour to the West Indies. He joins the set-up on a ‘tour-by-tour basis' and will be part of the coaching staff for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and next year's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

He brings a wealth of spin experience to the group having previously held specialist spin bowling roles with Cricket Australia, South Australia, and the Adelaide Strikers, working with Australian spinners like Nathan Lyon, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Molineux. Howard will be working with New Zealand's young spinners like Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

"The side is fortunate to have some very talented young spinners. With the World Cup around the corner we will mainly continue to work on their strategy and mindset in the different formats and phases - making sure they're high percentage and giving them the best chance of performing their role which will be to limit the oppositions ability to score and take wickets."

"We saw in Antigua, in those conditions, how effective they can be, they were quite dominant for such a young spin group, so there is a lot of excitement for the future. It's now about working on their attributes and developing strategies to thrive in the phases and formats that they'll be bowling in. I'm looking forward to building on what we worked on with the group in Antigua and that starts with the series coming up against Bangladesh."

New Zealand will be facing Bangladesh in a home series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from December 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. They will then head to the T20 World Cup where their first match will be against reigning champions Australia on February 11.

