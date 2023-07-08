Check out with whom MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Former India skipper MS Dhoni thanked everyone for the wishes that were extended to him on his 42nd birthday and shared a special video giving a glimpse of how he celebrated his special day.

Dhoni took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a video with the caption, "Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday."

The CSK skipper was seen feeding his birthday cake to his pet dogs to make his day even more special.

Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and the cricket fraternity from all over the world came forward to extend their wishes to him.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sent a special wish on his Twitter handle, "My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow," Jadeja captioned a photo of Dhoni hugging him after the IPL 2023 final triumph."

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and wrote "May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!"

Coming to his long format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in ICC Test Rankings. He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied while 11 failed to produce a result, he has a win percentage of 55.

With 229 sixes, he is the fifth-highest six-hitter of all time and also has the second-highest sixes by an Indian next to Rohit Sharma (275 sixes). He is also the sixth-fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, doing so in 273 innings.'Mahi', as he is known to the fans, played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

