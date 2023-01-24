Chennai, Gujarat and Lucknow pull out of Women's IPL

Women’s IPL (WIPL) is BCCI’s next ambitious dream project which kicks off in March this year. The event may be the third such women’s franchise tournament in the world after the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women’s Super Smash (New Zealand).According to media reports, CSK will not be bidding for a women team.

Reports suggest that CSK, Gujarat Titans and LSG have pulled out of the race. Adani, Haldirams, Torrent Pharma have all made their interest known. The BCCI are expecting a huge windfall with more than 30 companies entering the race to own a franchise. The inaugural WIPL season will have 5 teams with all 10 IPL franchises and other companies also in contention to own a WIPL team. Among the interested companies are Haldiram, Infosys, Shriram Group, Manchester United owners.The BCCI has listed 10 Indian cities and the venues in the tender, which allows a single party to bid for more than one city. The bids will be accepted for a 10-year period (2023-32).