Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu retires from IPL

Chennai Super Kings’ star batsman Ambati Rayudu has said that he will be retiring from the Indian Premier League after the 2022 season. The ongoing 2022 edition of the T20 league will be his last."I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," he tweeted.

In the current season of the tournament, the right hander has scored 271 runs at a strike-rate of 124.Rayudu has been an integral part of title winning teams at MI and CSK over the course of his illustrious IPL career. He made his tournament debut in 2010 when he was picked by MI. He played all the matches in the 2013 season, which marked the first of MI's five title wins.

