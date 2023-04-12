Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Rajasthan eye top of the table finish

MS Dhoni won the toss in his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain and opted to bowl first in their Indian premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Meanwhile, both teams have played three games thus far this season, winning two of them. The second-placed RR is ahead of the fifth-placed CSK in the points table. Zampa was one of the first RR players to come out and have a bowl. No surprises if RR unleash three quality spinners tonight.

For the Royals batters, the change in approach is going to be quite massive considering the fact that they played their last two games in batting friendly conditions in Guwahati. But even in turning conditions, their batters may hold the edge over CSK going by history. Jos Buttler's record against finger spin in the IPL over the last five years is exceptional as he averages over 100 at a strike rate of 156. Sanju Samson could come to the party as well given his record against left-arm spinners (SR of 161.93). The result will have quite the ramifications on the league table sees Chennai Super Kings currently at 5th and Rajasthan Royals at 2nd. If CSK gets the victory tonight they will dispace the Royals and gain the 2nd position while a Royals victory will see them go to 6 points and depending on the run rate