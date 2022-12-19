Chennai Super Kings to go big for Sam Curran at the auction

Having just won the T20 World Cup with England, Sam Curran will easily find a team in the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction. The all-rounder was part of England playing XI in the final vs Pakistan, where they won by five wickets, at the MCG in Melbourne. According to reports, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings is planning to go big on Sam Curran at IPL Auction on December 23rd.

Sam Curran isn’t new to Super Kings’ set-up. He was part of the yellow jersey squad in 2020 and 2021 and played 23 matches. According to sources in CSK Camp, Dhoni feels Curran is like to like replacement for Bravo.‘With Bravo not around anymore, Curran should be the team overseas quick feels team management and especially Dhoni. He can bowl at the death and also chip in with the bat lower down the order’, said a source close to CSK team management. Curran was picked by Super Kings for 5.5 crore in 2020. His current form is also the primary reason that CSK is interested in picking him at the auction. Curran was awarded as Man of the series in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup. He was one of the main architect of England’s triumph against Pakistan.