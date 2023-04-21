Chennai Super Kings win toss opt to bowl against Hyderabad

MS Dhoni won the toss, and opted to field as Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must win encounter. After winning the toss, CSK captain Dhoni said, "We'll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available. We are playing the same XI, and have the same impact subs as well."

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Markram said, "We'd have also bowled first. We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big. Hectic schedules but we are not complaining, the IPL allows us the chance to travel around and meet different fan bases. We've got the same 16 from the MI game, but since we are batting first here, there will be a change to the XI."