Cricket Australia announces 2023-24 schedule for Men's team

Melbourne [Australia], May 14 : Cricket Australia have announced the fixture for the men's team for 2023-24.

The schedule stretches from October 1 as the World Test Championship (WTC) finalists Australia will kick off the schedule with a three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series against Pakistan, which will be a part of the next cycle of the World Test Championship, kicks off in Perth on December 14 before they head to the MCG for the traditional Boxing Day Test. The series will culminate at the SCG in the new year of 2024.

After the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Australia will stay back to face the Men in Blue in a bilateral white-ball series.

Shortly after that, Australia will host West Indies in a two-match Test series at the Oval and the Gabba. The second Test match will be the only Pink Ball Test of the summer. The three-match ODI series and T20I series against the West Indies will round off the home summer for the men's team. The men's Test scheduling has been planned in such a way that those players who specialise in white-ball formats will become available for much of the BBL season.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed his thoughts on the upcoming matches.

"Cricket provides the sights and sounds of the summer and brings Australians together like no other sport and we can't wait to welcome fans to watch world-class cricket next season."

"We are delighted to be offering our most loyal fans the opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices in our Australian Cricket Family pre-sale. We're also proud to be able to keep our entry-level ticket prices flat for the eighth consecutive season to ensure as many people as possible can experience and enjoy women's and men's international cricket."

"We look forward to West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa visiting our shores this summer and we thank them along with all our partners, including broadcasters, venues and local governments for their support in bringing world-class cricket to fans around the country," Nick Hockley said as quoted by ICC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor