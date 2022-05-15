'Cricket' in Pakistan with India's money!

New Delhi, May 15 Pakistan cricketers aren't allowed to feature in the cash-awash Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the political tensions between the two nations.

Not just the IPL, the two nations haven't played any bilateral cricket series since 2012. Both countries face each other only in ICC and Asian tournaments.

However, one will be surprised to know that last year one of the sponsors of Pakistan Super League (PSL) earned most of its money from India.

There are several betting apps currently running in India, one of which is Sky247.net.

As per a report, 70 per cent of the customers of this online betting app, operating from the Island of Curacao in the West Indies, are Ind, that is, most of the company's earnings come from Indian customers.

The same company was one of the sponsors of PSL with a brand value of Rs 2,640 crore.

Not only this, the betting company was also the sponsor of Pakistan's T20 series played against South Africa in Abu Dhabi last year, it said.

Apart from this, in the last two years, the company has been sponsoring the Lanka Premier League, the T20 series played between the UAE and Ireland, several T10 and T20 series, besides Indian cricket's tour of Sri Lanka.

The police across the country is very serious about betting in India, but it seems difficult to stop online betting.

In a similar case in 2019, the Delhi High Court had asked the government to decide whether to ban online betting. The government had then said that they cannot ban websites that are operated from abroad.

