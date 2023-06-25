Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 25 : Following his side's 133-run win over Ireland in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that his side could have done better with the bat and lauded Dimuth Karunaratne for his century, calling him an "ideal character" for the top order.

Dimuth Karunaratne's century and a historic third-successive five-wicket haul by Wanindu Hasanranga helped an all-around Sri Lanka defeat Ireland by 133 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match at Bulawayo on Sunday, ending the latter's hopes of coming to India for the global cricketing event.

"Everything goes in the right direction, but we could have done better with the bat at the end. Probably big hitting from myself and Wanindu did not come off in the last two games. I have to stand up in these situations," said Shanaka in a post-match presentation.

"When he played the ODI series [against Afghanistan] it was a different combination and as soon as he came in, he settled in and he has got the experience, playing Test cricket and domestic cricket [on Karunaratne]. He is an ideal character to have at the top of the order. We need to have a look at both options - we need to take a look at the bench and also take maximum points into the next round. Chameera is going to be key in the next round and we need to have a look at him. We are very confident and are playing to the conditions. We need to do well whatever the conditions here going forward," he added.

Coming to the match, Ireland put SL to bat first. SL scored 325 in their innings. Century from Karunaratne and knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (82 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped the one-time champions to a big total.

Mark Adair (4/46) and Barry McCarthy (3/56) were among the best bowlers for Ireland.

In the chase of 326 runs, Ireland was never a threat to Sri Lanka. They were reduced to 86/5 at one point. Harry Tector (33 in 35 balls) and Curtis Campher (39 in 31 balls) provided last hope to Ireland but their dismissals by the 20-over mark left the Men in Green on the verge of a massive defeat. Ireland's tail took the aggressive route but could not survive the guile of Hasaranga who finished with 5/79. Besides that, Maheesh Theekshana also took 2/29.

Ireland was bundled out for just 192 in 31 overs.

Karunaratne earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton. With this result, Sri Lanka make it to the Super Six stage of the Qualifier while Ireland are out of the World Cup race. One-time champions are at the top with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. On the other hand, Ireland is yet to win a game, have lost all of their three matches. They are at fourth position.

