WATCH: Batters Run 5 After Fielder Saves Boundary During Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2024 One-Off Test

A rare moment occurred during a one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The batters completed 5 runs after running while the opposition fielder chased the ball on the boundary to save four runs. Zimbabwe chased down 158 runs for the win, while Ireland was at 75 for 5 in the 18th over during the first session of Day 4.

McBrine hits Ngarava for 5⃣!



Yep, you read that right...



▪️ Ireland 86-5 (19 overs)

▪️ Zimbabwe 197 (71 overs)

▪️ Ireland 250 (58.3 overs)

▪️ Zimbabwe 210 (71.3 overs)



The 5-run movement happened on the second ball of the over when Andy McBrine cover-drove a good-length delivery from Richard Ngarava. Tendai Chatara gave chase to the boundary and managed to pull the ball back into the field after crashing into the hoardings. In the meantime, the two Irish batsmen ran five runs, making Chatara's successful chase in vain.

This victory marked Ireland's ninth Test win and their first in red-ball cricket against Zimbabwe. After losing their first seven Tests, Ireland won their recent outing against Zimbabwe.