CWC Qualifiers: Sri Lanka end group stage on high with 82-run win over Scotland

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 : Half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka and an all-round effort from Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka defeat Scotland by 82 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match by 82 runs on Tuesday to end their group stage on high.

With this win, Lanka end at the top of Group B with four wins in four games and a total of eight points. On the other hand, Scotland ends in second place with three wins and a loss in four matches, which combines to total of six points.

Chasing 246 set by one-time champions, Scotland lost their wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 99/7 in 20.5 overs.

Christopher McBride (29) and skipper Richie Berrington (10) were the only players from top/middle-order to touch double figures. Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana did majority of the damage, including some help from skipper Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

A 55-run stand between Chris Greaves (56 in 41 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Chris Sole (17) kept Scotland's hopes alive temporarily, but the experience of the former champions was just too much.

Scotland was bundled out for 163 in just 29 overs.

Theekshana (3/41) and Hasaranga (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Earlier, put to bat first, SL could manage only 245 runs in 49.3 overs.

Pathum Nissanka (75 in 85 balls, with 10 fours) and Charith Asalanka (63 in 65 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) slammed valuable half-centuries. Nissanka had a 55-run stand for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama (26) and then Asalanka had a 61-run fifth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva (23) that took Lanka to a 200-plus score.

Hasaranga (15) and Theekshana (16*) contributed some valuable runs down the order.

Chris Greaves (4/32) and Mark Watt (3/52) were among the leading wicket-takers for Scotland.

Theekshana was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance.

