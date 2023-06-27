Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 : Following his side's 82-run loss to Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington expressed happiness with his team's bowling performances, but said that it was not their day with the bat.

Sri Lanka's win, fueled by half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka, as well as an impressive all-round performance from Maheesh Theekshana, helped Sri Lanka defeat Scotland by 82 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on Tuesday to conclude the group stage on a high note.

"We were looking to utilise the early movement. Didn't manage to capitalise much. Was a fantastic effort in the last 15 overs to bowl them out under 250. We tried to be really smart with our fielding. The wicket was a little slower today. Greaves has come into the attack slightly earlier as well. But it has always depended on the situations. We were up with the rate all the way through. Disappointing that we fell so many runs short. Not our day with the bat. We will look to come back strong in the next game," said Berrington in a post-match presentation.

With this win, Lanka end at the top of Group B with four wins in four games and a total of eight points. On the other hand, Scotland ends in second place with three wins and a loss in four matches, which combines to a total of six points.

Chasing 246 set by one-time champions, Scotland lost their wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 99/7 in 20.5 overs.

Christopher McBride (29) and skipper Richie Berrington (10) were the only players from top/middle-order to touch double figures. Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana did majority of the damage, including some help from skipper Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

A 55-run stand between Chris Greaves (56 in 41 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Chris Sole (17) kept Scotland's hopes alive temporarily, but the experience of the former champions was just too much.

Scotland was bundled out for 163 in just 29 overs.

Theekshana (3/41) and Hasaranga (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Earlier, put to bat first, SL could manage only 245 runs in 49.3 overs.

Pathum Nissanka (75 in 85 balls, with 10 fours) and Charith Asalanka (63 in 65 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) slammed valuable half-centuries. Nissanka had a 55-run stand for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama (26) and then Asalanka had a 61-run fifth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva (23) that took Lanka to a 200-plus score.

Hasaranga (15) and Theekshana (16*) contributed some valuable runs down the order.

Chris Greaves (4/32) and Mark Watt (3/52) were among the leading wicket-takers for Scotland.

Theekshana was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor