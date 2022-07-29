CWG 2022: Meghna makes T20I debut as India win toss, elect to bat first against Australia

Birmingham, July 29 Pacer Meghna Singh makes her T20I debut as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their first Group A match of the women's T20 event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Friday.

Under bright morning sunshine at Birmingham, the match between India and Australia also marks the debut of women's and T20 cricket in the multi-nation event. 2022 Commonwealth Games also marks the comeback of cricket in the Commonwealth Games fold after 24 years, when the 1998 edition had men's List A matches at Kuala Lumpur.

India had defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in T20Is ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Friday's match is also India's first-ever T20I match at Edgbaston.

"Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters," said Harmanpreet.

Australia, the overwhelming favourites for the gold medal, had a tri-series with Pakistan and Ireland, emerging victorious despite rain interruption coming in the majority of their matches.

"Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. We are so used to it (extra pressure) to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge," said skipper Meg Lanning.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh and Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

