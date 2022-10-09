David Miller's daughter passes away due to cancer

In a heartbreaking news, Star South Africa batter David Miller's daughter has passed away. Miller posted a video story on Instagram with a girl child and captioned the post as 'Rip My Princess.

Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled |to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much," Miller wrote in his social media story.

Meanwhile, South Africa team including Miller is currently gearing up for the second of the three-match ODI series against India in Ranchi. The game is set to be played on Sunday (October 9). The southpaw has shown excellent form on this tour having smashed his second T20I ton as well. Moreover, his form continued in the first ODI too as his brilliant half-century helped South Africa post 249 runs on the board in the rain-affected game.