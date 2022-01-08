David Warner opens up on his rift with Sunrisers Hyderabad: 'What message does it send"

David Warner was sacked from captaincy by SRH in the midway of the 14th edition and handed it over to Kane Williamson. Now in his recent interview, the Aussie opener opened up on the captaincy row and also spoke about him getting dropped from the side. He said he was highly concerned about how this issue would react on the mindset of the youngsters on the side and even the fans that were so passionate about him. Warner even admitted that he was ready to have conversations with the SRH management regarding his own form or the captaincy issues.

"If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team? What message does that send to the rest of the group? What hurt me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, 'oh, this could happen to me'."At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It’s not hard. Don't shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team." David Warner said on chat show Backstage with Boria.As far as the IPL 2022 is concerned, due the increase in COVID-19 cases, it has put the BCCI's plans of hosting the league in jeopardy. It's being said that India is already being hit by the third wave with the number of cases increasing exponentially with each passing day. BCCI is mulling over the concept of hosting the whole season in Mumbai. Three venues are currently being mooted wherein all the matches of the upcoming 15th season could be held. The Wankhede Stadium, CCI and the DY Patil Stadium would be the obvious choices for BCCI.