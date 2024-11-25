David Warner Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction's Accelerated Round

Australian cricket legend David Warner went unsold during the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 auction as franchises opted not to bid for the veteran opener. Warner, who has been a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League since 2009, has scored 6,565 runs at a strike rate of 140, making him the highest overseas run-scorer in IPL history.

Despite his impressive track record, the 38-year-old failed to attract any bids in the initial rounds. Warner, who was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season, has enjoyed a stellar IPL career spanning 15 years. He has won the Orange Cap three times and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016, scoring 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42 during the championship-winning season.

However, recent seasons have seen a dip in Warner's form. In his last season with Delhi Capitals, he played only eight matches, managing just 168 runs. Warner also announced his international retirement following Australia’s exit from the T20 World Cup.