David Warner Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Australian opener David Warner remains unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction. Despite being one of the most consistent performers in the tournament's history, Warner failed to attract bids from any of the franchises.

Warner, 38, has been a fixture in the league since 2009, playing for Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite his track record, which includes three Orange Caps and over 6,500 runs in the tournament, no franchise placed a bid for him this year.

Warner’s IPL career has been nothing short of extraordinary. He led SRH to its only IPL title in 2016 and has been a consistent run-scorer, with seasons of 432 and 516 runs in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, his form in 2024 was hampered by a finger injury, limiting him to just eight matches, in which he scored 168 runs. Warner had captained Delhi Capitals in 2023, but the team finished at the bottom of the points table.