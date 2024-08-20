Big Bash League: David Warner Signs Two-Year Contract with Sydney Thunder Following International Retirement

David Warner has committed to a full Big Bash League (BBL) season for the first time, signing a new two-year contract with the Sydney Thunder. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has agreed to a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers, and Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey have extended their contracts with the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, respectively, ahead of the BBL 2024-25 season.Having retired from Test cricket, Warner will be available for the entire season with the Thunder, after participating in only eight games for them over the past couple of years. His return follows a nine-season break due to international duties. Warner expressed his enthusiasm for the Thunder, stating, "There's a great group of people and a fantastic coach at Thunder. I really enjoyed the environment last year, and I believe we can improve further this season." Warner was part of Thunder's debut BBL game in 2011.

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland highlighted Warner's appeal, noting, "Davey is popular wherever he plays, especially in India, and we anticipate strong support from the South Asian communities in Sydney's west. With his world-class talent and nearly 20 years of T20 experience, his full focus and commitment will be invaluable, particularly as he is no longer engaged in international cricket."Australia’s other Test players will be only partially available for the 14th BBL season. They will be available between the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on January 7 and their departure for Sri Lanka on January 21, which coincides with the start of the BBL finals.

This availability window allows Smith to potentially participate in four Sixers games, while Labuschagne and Carey could play in three matches each. Carey has also signed a four-year extension with the Strikers, the team he has been with for his entire BBL career. The Strikers will be coached by former Australian Test captain Tim Paine this season. Paine praised Carey, saying, "Alex brings valuable experience, strong leadership, and exceptional skills with both bat and gloves. He is a fan favorite and a key player for our team as we aim to excel in BBL 2024-25."



