David Warner warns Cameron Green against playing in IPL

Australian Cricketer David Warner has warned compatriot Cameron Green against playing in the Indian Premier League 2023. The Delhi Capitals' star Warner's warning to Green comes at a time when the Aussie all-rounder Green has made up his mind to feature in the cash-rich league of India. Green has recently confirmed that he has registered for the IPL 2023.

From an experience view, it's great to play in IPL. From a playing point of view, he's got four Test matches (in India) and a few ODIs after it," Warner said ahead of Australia's Test series against West Indies. The 36-year-old, who has been to India on many occasions and is a very popular name in the IPL added that spending a huge time in a country can be really tough.

Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip to the country as well, can be challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery that it takes. I’ve been through it, I've played the Test series and the IPL straight before in 2017. It is hard. Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England (Ashes). Then you've got 20 days off before you travel to South Africa and then go to the World Cup in India," Warner added. He stated that Glenn Maxwell also tried doing it but he was all cooked.

However, the left-handed Aussie also stated that it is Cameron Green's decision to make whether he wants to appear in the IPL or not. "From the point of view of a youngster, it's totally up to him, it's Green's decision, he has to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big decision for him as a youngster. Whatever he decides, we'll respect it as players. But ultimately it's down to him and Cricket Australia, I don't know what those conversations are," Warner added. Green is likely to be one of the auction's most sought-after players. Earlier this year, he stole the show during Australia's T20I tour of India, scoring two fifties in three games, including a brilliant half-century off 19 balls.