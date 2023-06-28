"Day 58...": KL Rahul sweats it out in gym as he prepares for international cricket return

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Indian opener KL Rahul posted a picture of him working out in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In a picture posted on Instagram, Rahul was seen inside a gym, working out as he gears up for his return to international cricket.

"Day 58 ..," said the caption of KL's picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuCT2FAhdmd/?hl=en

The batter is recovering from an injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

KL Rahul made a solid contribution in World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 129.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained an injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field.

BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship.

KL Rahul informed last month that he had gone a successful thigh surgery.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" he stated in a post.

