DC bowling coach praises Chetan Sakariya, says he didn't miss a beat and executed plans

Delhi Capitals franchise moved to sixth place in the IPL 2022 table after registering a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/9 in their 20 overs before their batsmen wrapped up the chase in 19 overs.

Reflecting on the team's bowling performance, Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach James Hopes stated, "Really pleased for them (bowlers) because they had a tough outing in the last game here."

"We were fortunate to have a five-day gap. We did some regrouping and some thinking. To be honest, we had a couple of pretty good meetings, where our bowlers were upfront about where they wanted to go about their bowling. We executed most overs in the game. Made the chase a little bit harder than it shouldn't have been, but that's what T20 cricket is," he added.

Hopes also praised the left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made a memorable debut for Delhi Capitals last night having picked up Aaron Finch's wicket in his first over.

"It's good to have guys like him. We've got some depth. Chetan didn't miss a beat and executed exactly what he said he was going to execute. It was a big wicket and I think one of the most pleasing things about that is the way he got him (Aaron Finch) out. That was the exact way he planned to get him out, and he executed the plan to the T," the former Aussie bowler concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

