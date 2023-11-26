Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant, David Warner, release Rovman Powell

Rishabh Pant has been retained by Delhi Capitals. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw also make the cut. However, the franchise has released 11 players. They have a remaining purse of 28.95 crore.Following a poor season this past campaign, DC made the big decision to bring in major changes as they released an entire team’s worth of 11 players.

Rishabh Pant is expected to get fit in time for the next seas of the IPL after having missed last season due to the injuries he sustained during a car accident. He is likely to get him the captaincy back too and has been retained. Along with him, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will continue with the Capitals. Other Indian stars like Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Porel have also kept their place. Capitals have released big names like Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell.