Dewald Brevis reckons inaugural edition of SA20 will bring lots of fireworks, boundaries, wickets

New Delhi, Nov 26 Young South Africa batting sensation Dewald Brevis reckons that fans will get to see lots of fireworks, boundaries and wickets in the inaugural edition of SA20, to be held in the country from January 10 to February 11.

Brevis, better known as 'Baby AB' due to an uncanny resemblance of his batting style with the South African legend AB de Villiers, had recently blasted 162 off 57 balls while representing Titans against the Knights in a CSA T20 challenge game at Potchefstroom.

The right-handed batter had earlier lit up 2022 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies by becoming the top-scorer of the tournament with 506 runs in six innings, including two centuries as well as a 96 against Ireland and a 97 against eventual runners-up England.

"I think this tournament is going to be amazing. All these players coming to South Africa, the cricket is going to be very strong. It is going to be very competitive. People must be ready, because there is going to be lots of fireworks, lots of boundaries, lots of wickets," said Brevis in an official release by the tournament.

Brevis will be representing MI Cape Town in SA20, who will be opening the tournament on January 10 against the Paarl Royals. He had left an amazing impression in the minds of Indian fans when he turned out for Mumbai Ind in IPL 2022.

Though Mumbai finished at the bottom of the ten-team table, Brevis was one of the few positives for them in the campaign. He had a good IPL debut, making 29 from 19 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by five majestic sixes, including four consecutive maximums against leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, in a 25-ball 49 that almost helped Mumbai pull off an unlikely run chase against Punjab Kings.

He then slammed 31 from 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. But some low scores followed and he was then relegated to being on the bench, with his IPL 2022 appearances being seven. But with the franchise owners showing faith in him to shine in SA20, Brevis wants to enjoy the prospect of playing in a global T20 league at home.

"It's a dream come true. It has always been my dream to represent Mumbai Ind, and now MI Cape Town, and to be able to play on the big stage because the crowds are massive, and I really enjoy it."

At MI Cape Town, Brevis will have the chance of learning from experienced international cricketers like Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan.

"It's absolutely amazing! Who better to pick their brains, and get advice from? I can't wait to share a dressing room and a field with them," concluded Brevis.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcasted on SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports Network in India.

