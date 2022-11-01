Dewald Brevis smashes third-highest score in shorter format during CSA T20 Challenge

South African under-19 batting star Dewald Brevis on Tuesday smashed the third-highest score in T20 history.

The batter accomplished this record during his side Titans' match against Knights in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge.

In the match, Brevis smashed 162 runs in just 57 balls with a strike rate of 284.21. His knock consisted of 13 fours and 13 sixes.

The highest score in T20 cricket is by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who smacked 175* in just 66 balls against Pune Warriors India while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is followed by Aaron Finch, who score a cracking 172 off 76 balls, followed by Zimbabwe batter Hamilton Masakadza's 162* off 71 balls for his side Mountaineers against Mashonaland Eagles in the country's domestic T20 competition, and Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai's 162* off 62 balls against Ireland.

The batter now also has the record for the fastest 150 in T20 cricket. Brevis scored his 150 in just 52 balls, overtaking Chris Gayle's record of scoring the same in 53 balls against PWI and Graham Napier's 57-ball 150 for Essex against Sussex in 2008.

Brevis came into the spotlight after emerging as leading run-scorer in Under-19 World Cup this year. He scored a phenomenal 506 runs in six innings at an average of 84.33. He scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 138.

Due to a similar bat swing and his huge sixes, he has been compared with South African legend AB de Villiers. He is also known as 'Baby AB' among fans.

Notably, the Proteas legend was also awestruck by Brevis' knock and tweeted, "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

Coming to his side's match, Brevis's knock powered Titans to 271/3 in their 20 overs. Jiveshan Pillay also scored 52 off 45 balls. Migael Pretorius was the best bowler for Knights with 1/41 in his four overs.

Chasing 272, Knights fought well but were restricted to 230/9 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Gihahn Cloete top-scored with a knock of 51 runs. Gerald Coetzee (37), Migael Pretorius (29) and Isaac Dikgale (28) also played some handy knocks for Knights, but it was not enough.

Neil Brand (3/28) and Aaron Phangiso (2/44) were the picks of the bowlers for Titans.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor