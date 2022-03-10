Did Jofra Archer predict, AAP's historic victory in Punjab Elections 2022?

England speedster Jofra Archer, who is one of the most lethal pacers in world cricket, is also known for his tweets from the past. Amid the 2022 Assembly election results, one of Archer's old tweet has gone viral. with the AAP heading for a resounding victory in Punjab, the party's social media team retweeted Jofra's tweet dated 20th February. Archer had uploaded a one-word tweet with “Sweep” written in it.

Political party Aam Aadmi Party, who have registered a historic victory in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022, considered it as an apt occasion to retweet Archer’s tweet citing a “clean sweep” in the Northern state. Earlier, Jofra Archer's “March 24th?” tweet from March 2013 was linked to the first coronavirus-induced lockdown announcement in India. Another one from the same year, which simply said “Lights out”, was hailed as a prediction of the blackout in Mumbai due to power grid failure in October 2020.Even on February 24 this year, when Russia invaded Ukraine, one of Jofra Archer's old tweets from 2014 resurfaced. It had said, “Come on Russia. ”Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading for a massive victory in Punjab. Within the first four hours of counting itself, AAP had taken the lead in over 90 of the 117 assembly seats in the state.