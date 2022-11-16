Disappointed with T20 WC, have to cope like professionals: Hardik Pandya ahead of 1st T20I vs NZ

Indian skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Wednesday that though the side is disappointed at their semifinal finish in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, it needs to cope with it and roadmap for the next edition of the tournament starts from now.

India will be kickstarting its white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I set to take place in Wellington on Friday. Hardik will be leading the side in absence of senior stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"There is a disappointment of the T20 World Cup, but we are professionals. We need to cope with it the way we cope with our success and move forward, look to get better and rectify the mistakes we made," said Hardik to media ahead of the first match.

Hardik said that the roadmap for the T20 World Cup 2024 has started but right now, the focus is to let the team enjoy its cricket in New Zealand.

The all-rounder said that New Zealand has been a fantastic team over the years.

"They have always put on a show and challenge you as a team," he added.

Hardik said that the series will be a great chance for youngsters to prove their worth in the team and deliver some fine performances.

Men in Blue will be practicing at Basin Reserve, Wellington from 2 PM-5 PM local time.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor