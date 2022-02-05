Disgraceful treatment of Langer, he left Australian cricket on top of world: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg on Saturday slammed Cricket Australia for their handling of Justin Langer.

His remark came as Langer resigned as the coach of the senior men's team. Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

"Disgraceful treatment of Langer. Would love to know what Langer's KPIs were when he took over the basket case left from South Africa? He left Australian cricket on top of the world from disaster. Great job mate," Hogg tweeted.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes.

Earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also said that Justin Langer's resignation as head coach marks a sad day for Australian cricket.

"It is a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned and if you look back it has been a really poor six months on the whole in the way that Cricket Australia has handled some of the better people in the Australian cricket - Justin Langer and Tim Paine - and I think it's been almost embarrassing the way they have handled those two cases," Ponting told ABC Radio, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"He mustn't have had the full backing of the board. Me knowing Justin the way that I do, he was very keen to continue in the role, as he should have been after what's been the best coaching period of his international career having just won the T20 World Cup and then the 4-0 result in the Ashes," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor