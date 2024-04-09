WATCH: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Little Kids in Lucknow Goes Viral

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer brought smiles to young faces in Lucknow with a heartwarming interaction captured on video. The former Australian coach was seen waving at children while traveling in his car, and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

The gesture comes as LSG, under Langer's leadership, is enjoying a strong run in the IPL 2024. After a season-opening defeat, the Giants have bounced back with three consecutive victories, including a historic win over the Gujarat Titans – their first ever against the Titans in the tournament. This impressive form has propelled KL Rahul's men to third place in the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, April 12, at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

DC has just one win in five matches and sits at the bottom of the standings. They've struggled with fielding lapses, inconsistent top-order batting, and an overreliance on Anrich Nortje, who hasn't been at his best. LSG, on the other hand, has been in excellent form. They've won three of their last four games, displaying dominance and composure under pressure. These victories have solidified their position as a contender.

LSG will enter the match brimming with confidence, as their strong performances have been anchored by solid batting and disciplined bowling. This clash promises to be an intriguing battle, with DC desperately needing points while LSG rides a wave of momentum. Fans can anticipate an exciting contest ahead.

