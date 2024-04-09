WATCH: Andre Russell Covers His Ears as Fans Reach 125 dB After MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat in CSK vs KKR Match

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai witnessed a thunderous display of support for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday night as legendary batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni entered the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Dhoni's arrival at the crease with CSK needing just three runs for victory ignited a deafening roar from the home crowd. Broadcasters' equipment registered a peak noise level of 125 decibels during the eruption.

The intensity of the Chennai fans' support for their beloved 'Thala' was evident as KKR all-rounder Andre Russell was seen covering his ears in response to the noise. The video of Russell's reaction quickly went viral on social media.

CSK's bowling attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja's 3-18, restricted KKR to 137-9. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (67 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (25) added 70 for the second wicket as CSK chased down the target with 14 balls to spare. The win gave CSK their first victory after two losses and handed KKR their first defeat of the IPL 2024 season.

