Watch: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Reveals How Manimaran Siddharth Kept His Word By Dismissing Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer lauded young spinner Manimaran Siddharth for dismissing star batsman Virat Kohli. Langer revealed he had challenged Siddharth to take Kohli's wicket before the match.

LSG defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 28 runs in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. KL Rahul's team secured their second win, climbing to fourth in the points table.

Maiden Wicket for Siddharth

M. Siddharth grabbed social media attention by claiming his maiden IPL wicket – Virat Kohli – in his second match. The left-arm spinner remained wicketless on debut against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Siddharth deceived Kohli with a well-executed slower ball, inducing a leading edge caught by the point fielder. Kohli's dismissal came after a promising start in the chase, scoring 22 runs off 16 balls with a six and two boundaries.

Langer Praises Siddharth's Execution

In a video posted by LSG, Justin Langer recounted his pre-match discussion with Siddharth regarding Kohli's dismissal. Langer expressed his satisfaction as Siddharth fulfilled his promise.

"Never spoken to him before," Langer said amidst cheers from the LSG locker room. "Saw him bowl an arm ball. First thing out of my mouth was, 'Hey Sid! You reckon you can get Virat out for us?' He goes, 'Yes sir!' And what did he do? He gets him out."

Siddharth's Journey and Bowling Style

Manimaran Siddharth, initially aspiring to be a fast bowler, switched to left-arm spin due to his lack of pace. However, his ability to swing the ball remained, complemented by deceptive pace variations.

Dream Come True for Siddharth

Siddharth expressed his delight at dismissing Kohli, calling it a dream come true. He emphasized a simple approach, relying on his strengths and accurate lengths to contribute to the team's success.

"I had always dreamt of taking his wicket," Siddharth said. "It's the biggest wicket you can take. I'm really happy. I just wanted to keep it simple. I backed my strengths and knew if I could hit the correct lengths, I could do well for the team."

Who is Manimaran Siddharth?

Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, Siddharth moved to Chennai at a young age to pursue his cricket ambitions. This is his second IPL stint, having been signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders after an impressive showing in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Injuries led to his release from both the Knight Riders and later the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020. LSG purchased him for Rs 2.4 crore in last year's auction after his two-season stint as a net bowler with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.