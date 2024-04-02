Who Is Manimaran Siddharth? All About LSG’s Impact Bowler Who Dismissed Virat Kohli for Maiden IPL Wicket

Lucknow Super Giants' newest sensation, Manimaran Siddharth, has set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on fire with his impressive performances, showcasing his skills as a slow left-arm spinner.

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, Siddharth made headlines by dismissing none other than cricket maestro Virat Kohli. His ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs was evident as he took a wicket in his three-over spell, proving his worth to the team.

Who Is M Siddharth?

Siddharth's journey to IPL stardom has been a story of perseverance and determination. Previously associated with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in past IPL editions, the 25-year-old spinner faced challenges in securing a spot in the playing eleven. However, luck favored him during the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai, where he became the center of a bidding war between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Eventually, Lucknow acquired his services for a whopping INR 2.4 Crore, making him a player to watch in their squad.

The spinner's rise to prominence didn't happen overnight. His consistent performances for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, coupled with impressive displays in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, caught the attention of IPL franchises. Lucknow's decision to invest heavily in Siddharth was justified by his track record and potential to excel at the highest level.