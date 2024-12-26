Don't Smile While Talking To Aussies: Virat Kohli Sends Out Strong Message To Team Members ( Watch Video)

During Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26, a lighthearted moment between Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne caught attention. The two players, known for their competitive exchanges throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, were engaged in a friendly chat when Virat Kohli’s voice was picked up on the stump microphone.

The stump mic has been kept busy this morning! 😅#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry#BorderGavaskarTrophypic.twitter.com/hwANCA1qar — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024

Kohli, ever the spirited presence on the field, humorously advised Siraj, "Has ke baat nahi karna inse" (Don’t smile while talking to them), taking a playful jibe at the Australians.

Earlier Kohli and Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas had a mid-pitch altercation in the first session of the ongoing MCG Test. The incident occurred after the 10th over of the morning when Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch between overs.