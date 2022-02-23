Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha, says former India cricketer Sarandeep

Former North Zone selector and cricketer Sarandeep Singh has backed India men's head coach Rahul Dravid's comments on Wriddhiman Saha.

Dravid had earlier suggested retirement to Saha as he would not be considered for selection in the longest format.

"I don't think Dravid said anything wrong, this is the time when Saha should think about himself he is 37 years old. He will not get selected for the last eleven so why does he wants to be selected in the team to just sit on the bench when we have a young wicketkeeper," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

"Pant is first priority of the team and he will play for a long time," he added.

Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka.

On Saturday when Saha was dropped from the Test team for Sri Lanka, the batter took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Saha notably didn't reveal the name of the journalist.

On Saha not revealing the journalist, Sarandeep said: "Saha should speak on to this clearly also take the name of the journalist. Only Saha can tell who he is protecting."

The former cricketer also opened about Hardik Pandya not getting selected in the Indian team, as he said: "There should be a protocol if you perform well in Ranji then only you can be selected for the international team."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor