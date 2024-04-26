X Down? Some Twitter Users Face Issues With Website in India

Elon Musk-owned social media website X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced an outage for some users in India on Friday, April 26. According to the tracking website Downdetector.com, many users in India face issues accessing X. The tracking website indicated that over 150 users face problems using Twitter.

Twitter slow/ down? — Lolbertarian Democrat (@Me_Predictor) April 26, 2024

The Downdetector reported that the website began experiencing technical issues around 1.00 PM to 1. 15 PM. Approximately 150 users had issues accessing the X website.

However, the exact cause of the outage remains unknown. This is not the first time X (formerly Twitter) has faced such a technical glitch. On April 13, Twitter was down globally.