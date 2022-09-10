Duleep Trophy: Rahane, Yashasvi hit double tons, West Zone in commanding position

Chennai, Sep 10 India Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane put on a brilliant show after returning from injury as he smashed an unbeaten double ton to put West Zone in a commanding position against North-East Zone in a Duleep Trophy match here on Saturday.

Rahane and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal put West Zone in the driver's position. Rahane hit 207 not out off just 264 balls.

Rahane's double century, along with Jaiswal's 228 and Prithvi Shaw's 113 took West to a mammoth 590/2.

In reply, North East Zone were bundled out for just 235 runs in their first innings.

West Zone currently lead by 367 runs.

Brief scores: West Zone 590/2d in 123 overs (Prithvi Shaw 113, Yashasvi Jaiswal 228, Ajinkya Rahane 207 not out; Ankur Malik 1-131) & 12/1 in 9 overs vs North East Zone 235 all out in 81.5 overs (Ankur Malik 81, Ashish Thapa 42; Chintan Gaja 4-38, Jaydev Undakat 3-35).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor