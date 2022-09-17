Duleep Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer out of danger after being hit on the neck

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was hit on the neck on a wild throw during a Duleep Trophy game on Friday, is fine and has been discharged from the hospital. Iyer, who is representing Central Zone, opened his account with a six off West Zone seamer Chintan Gaja. In the next ball, he defended it right back to Gaja, who in anger threw it back at Iyer, hitting the batter’s neck.

The 27-year-old immediately collapsed to the ground causing some tense and unpleasant moments at SNR College Cricket Ground with a doctor on duty rushing to the field. The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground and the stretcher was out too. However, the all-rounder decided to walk out of the field, retiring hurt. Iyer came back on the ground and Tanush Kotian dismissed him on 14. He was also taken to the hospital for customary scans and was discharged after being found okay. He is fine and back in the team hotel. I have spoken to him and he looks quite ok now," an official of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), who was at the ground when the incident took place, told Cricbuzz