ECB announces central contracts for 2022-23 season, Anderson included

England opener Jason Roy has been named in the England and Wales Cricket Board's increment contracts, the ECB announced on Tuesday (October 11). Roy along with Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley and David Willey form the increment contracts list. The England cricket board also named 18 players who have been offered central contracts for the year from October 1 onwards.

Ben Foakes and Liam Livingstone are the new entries to the central contract list.The 18-member list includes both red-ball and white-ball players, who are likely to feature in England teams across formats in the next 12 months. Additionally, the ECB handed pace bowling development contracts to 6 players.

England annual central contracts

Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England increment contracts

Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley and David Willey (from November 1)

England pace bowling development contracts

Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone (from November 1)