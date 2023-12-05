ECB launch cricket regulator to tackle racism, sexism, and doping activities

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced it had set up an independent cricket regulator after a damning report revealed racism, sexism, classism and elitism in the sport. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) published its findings in June, revealing “widespread” discrimination in the game and making 44 recommendations. The ICEC was established in 2021 following a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The new regulator will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the game’s regulations, safeguarding, anti-corruption, anti-doping and anti-discrimination. The body will be headed by former police officer Dave Lewis, taking the role of interim director, and will be overseen by an independent cricket regulatory board. ECB chief executive Richard Gould welcomed the changes, stating: “It is important that the game has the best processes in place in order to enforce regulations. “The ICEC report recommended that we introduce further independence to the game’s regulatory process and the cricket regulator overseen by an independent cricket regulatory board will do that. “The cricket regulator is ring-fenced from the ECB, and that separation will ensure that their work is distinct from our work as the game’s promoter.” Dave Lewis will take charge as the interim director of the Cricket Regulator. Lewis is a former police chief with 30 years of experience as a police officer, 'with a wide variety of roles including Senior Investigating Officer, Head of Criminal Justice, Head of Local Policing, and Regional ACC leading serious organised crime and counter-terrorism policing in the South-West'.

