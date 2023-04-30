Andrew Strauss to step down as ECB strategic advisor

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss is all set to step down from the role of the Strategic Advisor of England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Head of Performance Cricket Committee. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of England & Wales Cricket Board is scheduled to take place in May and Strauss officially will no longer be in charge after that.The Chief Executive of the England Cricket Board (ECB), Richard Thompson, heartfully thanked Andrew Strauss for his long and loyal service to the English cricket administration.

The former England skipper, who previously served as the director of England men's cricket between 2015 and 2018, had taken up the roles in September 2020. "I've really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams. With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I've decided it's time to step away from my current role," Strauss said in statement on Friday. Andrew Strauss first came into administration in May 2015 when he was appointed as the director of England cricket and served for three years in the role before resigning in October 2018.England Cricket Board (ECB), however, has also announced the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors to fill up the roles in the administration with two further names yet to be confirmed.

Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor, Jennifer Owen Adams and Gareth Williams, all four will be taking over their new responsibilities and add their expertise as hoped by the ECB's Chief Executive Richard Thompson."It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Zahida,Jennifer, Penny and Gareth onto our Board. They are all exceptional leaders with demonstrable strategic experience and expertise across a range of different fields, and are all passionate about our sport," Thompson said.