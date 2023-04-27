IPL team owners approach 6 England players to quit international cricket for 50 crore contract

In a significant move, owners of top IPL franchises are trying to convince as many as six premier England players to quit international cricket and take up handsome annual contracts ranging up to 5 million pounds in order to play T20 leagues round the year. According to a report in Times London, the identity of the players and owners are yet to be disclosed. The Times' report quotes: "Initial discussions have taken place after at least six English players, including some international stars, were approached by IPL franchise owners and asked whether, in principle, they would accept a deal that would make an Indian team their main employer, rather than the ECB or an English county."

"This development follows discussions among players' unions around the world about the potential implications of 12-month franchise contracts, which would be a significant step towards the football model of elite players being primarily contracted to their team and released for international duty, rather than the other way around. "One source told The Times that contract offers could come as soon as the end of the year. "The only obstacle in such a scenario could be receiving the 'No Objection Certificate' from the respective country's cricket board. "The probability of such a model being adopted has grown increasingly likely in recent years as some IPL franchise owners have bought stakes in several T20 tournaments in the UAE, South Africa, Caribbean — and now the United States with the new Major League Cricket venture which begins in July," the newspaper was quoted as saying. The report also claimed that a discussion on similar lines took place with Australia’s star T20 players as well. "Discussions have already taken place with a number of high-profile Australian players about full-time deals but this has now been extended to English players. Contracts could be worth upwards of GBP 2 million a year and even as high as GBP 5 million — more than five times the value of the highest England central contracts."