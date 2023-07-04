ECB announces England Women's Cricket team summer 2024 home fixtures

London [UK], July 4 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the 2024 summer home fixture of the Women's cricket team on Tuesday.

The women's team is set to play in some of the major venues which include Edgbaston, Headingley, The Ageas Bowl, The Kia Oval and Lord's. The Women's Ashes Series have attracted record ticket sales according to the ECB this summer which has allowed them to take up the most renowned venues on the English soil.

Heather Knight's women's team, like the men's, will kick off the international summer against Pakistan. This series will follow the success template of the ongoing Ashes series, where the men's and women's series are happening side-by-side.

"Next summer's schedule will see England Women play at more venues and allow more people to see their heroes in action as we look to maintain the growth the women's game deserves," said ECB chief executive officer, Richard Gould.

The England Women's team will kick off their summer home campaign with a three-match T20I series against the Pakistan Women's team on May 11 at the Edgbaston. The second T20I match will be played on May 17 at The County Ground. While the series will conclude on May 19 at the Headingley Cricket Stadium.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, the hosts will square off in the ODI series against Pakistan. The Incora County Ground will kick off the three-match ODI series on May 23. The second ODI will be played on May 26 at The Cooper Associates County Ground. The ODI series will conclude on May 29 at The Cloud County Ground.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan series, the England team will begin their preparations to host New Zealand's women's team. Unlike their last series, the England Women's team will engage in a three-match ODI series which will begin on June 26 at the Seat Unique Riverside. The second ODI will be played on June 29 at the New Road. Finally, the ODI series will conclude on July 3 at the Seat Unique Stadium.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will engage in a five-match T20I series with the first one to be played on July 6 at The Ageas Bowl. The final match of the T20I series will be played on July 17 at the Lord's.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor