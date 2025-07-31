ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Heavy Rain Forces Early Lunch on Day 1 at The Oval, India Reach 72/2 (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England grabbed two early wickets to put India on the back foot at 72 for 2 before rain forced early lunch on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Thursday. Stand-in England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions. His decision was quickly justified as pacers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes delivered key breakthroughs in the morning session.

Atkinson struck in the third over, trapping opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leg before wicket for just 2. Woakes followed up by bowling KL Rahul for 14, leaving India at 38 for 2.

Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan then steadied the innings with an unbeaten 34-run stand for the third wicket. Sudharsan was batting on 25 and Gill on 15 when heavy rain arrived minutes before the lunch break, halting play and bringing out the covers.

India made four changes to their playing XI for this match. Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna were brought in, replacing Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah. Pant and Bumrah were sidelined due to injury.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 72 for 2 in 23 overs

(Sai Sudharsan 25 not out, Shubman Gill 15 not out; Chris Woakes 1 for 28)

