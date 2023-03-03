England cricketer Danielle Wyatt gets engaged to partner Georgie Hodge, shares picture

England women's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt made a special announcement on social media with her partner. “Mine forever,” the cricketer captioned her Instagram post.

Wyatt can be seen kissing a woman, which reports claimed to be her partner Georgie Hodge, with the latter flaunting the ring. Hodge is reportedly the head of women's football at CAA Base and an FA-licensed agent in London.

As soon as the cricketer shared the news with the world, fans started congratulating the couple.

The 31-year-old Wyatt has so far played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is for England.