England cricketer Danielle Wyatt gets engaged to partner Georgie Hodge, shares picture

England women's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt made a special announcement on social media with her partner.  “Mine forever,” ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2023 10:07 AM2023-03-03T10:07:49+5:302023-03-03T10:09:27+5:30

England women's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt made a special announcement on social media with her partner.  “Mine forever,” the cricketer captioned her Instagram post.

Wyatt can be seen kissing a woman, which reports claimed to be her partner Georgie Hodge, with the latter flaunting the ring. Hodge is reportedly the head of women's football at CAA Base and an FA-licensed agent in London.

As soon as the cricketer shared the news with the world, fans started congratulating the couple.

The 31-year-old Wyatt has so far played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is for England.

