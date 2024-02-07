Young English Cricketer's Bumrah-Style Bowling Goes Viral, Watch Video

A video circulating on social media shows a young English cricketer bowling in a way that looks a lot like Jasprit Bumrah's style. This similarity led to the dismissal of another player, showing how Bumrah's skills have influenced English players, both at home and abroad.

The County Championship shared the video, asking, "What do you think of this Bumrah-style bowling?" This comes after Bumrah became the first Indian fast bowler to reach the number one spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings.

How's this for an impression of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling? pic.twitter.com/LD5vEFutNN — County Championship (@CountyChamp) February 6, 2024

Bumrah's rise to the top followed a great performance in the second Test against England, where India won by 106 runs in Vizag. His impressive figures of 9 for 81 won him the Player of the Match award, including his 10th 5-wicket haul in the first innings. This is the best performance by an Indian fast bowler at home. Also, Bumrah set a record as the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wickets in just 34 games.

With his unique high arm action and short run-up, Bumrah posed a big challenge for the English team in the second Test, confusing batsmen with his reverse-swinging deliveries. By overtaking his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Bumrah now joins Virat Kohli as the second Indian player to be ranked number one in all formats.